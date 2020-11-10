CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp seeks offensive spark

"I think we're in a good spot mentally, as good as it can be," Muschamp said. "These guys are angry, upset and they want to play better and we have to coach better."

Hill is a grad transfer from Colorado State who played for Bobo with the Rams. The South Carolina native won the starting job over Hilinski, a sophomore, in camp and steadily had the offense among the top half of the SEC.

It was obvious against the Aggies, however, that South Carolina's offense needed a lift.

Hill said he came to work this week planning to show he's still the best choice, despite the results.

"Unfortunately, it's a bottom-line business and we're 2-4," Hill said.

Hill has started every game, throwing for 1,142 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Hilinski started 11 games last season as a freshman, taking over when Jake Bentley was injured in South Carolina's opener. Hilinski was the SEC's top freshman passer with 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.