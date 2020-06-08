CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Muschamp is proud of team during difficult times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Last week, as civil unrest dominated headlines and the Gamecocks were preparing to come back to campus, Will Muschamp had a Zoom meeting with his team.

During it, the goal was for players to have a platform to talk about some of the things they’ve felt over the last few weeks as protests were held nationwide speaking out against the killing of George Floyd and racial inequality.

The meeting went for over 2-1/2 hours as players had a dialogue about what was wrong with the world and what they could do to try and make things even just a little bit better.

As the meeting ended a little after 12:30 p.m., Muschamp’s phone rang and it was offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.