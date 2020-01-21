{{featured_button_text}}
COLUMBIA -- With some shuffling to the Gamecock football staff this offseason, head coach Will Muschamp is set to shift his own position group responsibilities going forward.

Muschamp has personally coached the safeties during his four-year tenure at South Carolina, but will have the MIKE and WILL linebackers beginning this spring. Special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler accepted a position as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Texas recently, and Kyle Krantz was promoted to special teams coordinator.

The position group is one familiar to Muschamp. Although a defensive back himself in college and a defensive back coach by trade, he has spent nine seasons at the college level as a linebackers coach.

In this feature, we take a deeper look at Muschamp's track record in coaching linebackers.

Muschamp spent one season of his career (2001 at LSU) as solely the linebackers coach, while the other eight seasons that he coached the position he also served as the defensive coordinator (LSU, Auburn, and Texas).

Here is a closer look at Muschamp's all-conference and NFL Draft selections at the linebacker position, counting his time as a) linebackers coach b) linebackers/defensive coordinator and c) head coach.

For the purposes of this feature, we are counting players that played a more "true" inside type linebacker position, and not counting Muschamp's "BUCK" linebacker slot. Former Texas linebacker Sergio Kindle spent time during his career at both a more traditional linebacker slot as well as defensive end.

The only players on this list that Muschamp did not "personally coach", i.e. serve as the lead position coach, are those at Florida and South Carolina, although he had plenty of time with those players as well with his involvement on defense.

ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

1st Team

Trev Faulk – LSU – 2001 (NFL FA)

Bradie James – LSU – 2001

Bradie James – LSU – 2002

Lionel Turner – LSU – 2004 (1st team coaches, 2nd team AP)

Sergio Kindle – Texas – 2008

Roddrick Muckelroy – 2009 – Texas

Skai Moore – 2017 – South Carolina

2nd Team

Will Herring – Auburn – 2006

Emmanuel Acho – Texas – 2010

Jon Bostic – Florida - 2012

Honorable Mention

Roddrick Muckelroy – Texas - 2008

Emmanuel Acho – Texas - 2009

Keenan Robinson - Texas - 2009

Keenan Robinson – Texas - 2010

  • Texas linebacker Jordan Hicks was also named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year

NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS

Following is a look at Muschamp's NFL Draft selections at the linebacker position, counting his tenure as a) linebackers coach b) linebackers/defensive coordinator and c) head coach.

FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICKS

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

SECOND ROUND PICKS

Jon Bostic, LB, Florida

Sergio Kindle, LB, Texas

THIRD ROUND PICKS

Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

Jordan Hicks, LB, Texas

FOURTH ROUND PICKS

Bradie James, LB, LSU

Jelani Jenkins, LB, Florida

Antonio Morrison, LB, Florida

Roddrick Muckelroy, LB, Texas

Keenan Robinson, LB, Texas

FIFTH ROUND PICKS

Neiron Ball, LB, Florida

Ronald Powell, LB, Florida

SIXTH ROUND PICKS

Emmanuel Acho, LB, Texas

