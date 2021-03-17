CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Line expected to be defensive strength

The skinny : This might be the strongest and deepest group defensively. JJ Enagbare is coming off an All-SEC season, Aaron Sterling has been productive in his time at South Carolina and Jordan Burch showed flashes as a five-star, top 20 player in the 2020 class with Tonka Hemingway. Add in the national sack leader as a transfer with Strachan and it gives the Gamecocks a solid stable of players there.

Linebackers (8)

The skinny: Losing Ernest Jones is a big blow to the Gamecocks and creates some depth issues at the spot but the Gamecocks addressed some of those needs in recruiting with Williams and then Fields and Scott (both will enroll later). It's an inexperienced group with only Greene, Johnson and Staley having extensive playing time and finding a rotation of those guys will be imperative in the spring and then again in the fall adding Fields and Scott.