COLUMBIA -- Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw is joining head coach Will Muschamp's staff as the new director of player development, GamecockCentral.com confirmed.
Shaw replaces another Gamecock great, Marcus Lattimore, who is departing the program to pursue other opportunities.
After going undrafted in 2014, Shaw signed on with the NFL's Cleveland Browns and made one career start for the club. After spending two seasons in Cleveland, he spent a season with the Chicago Bears prior to his release in September 2017.
Shaw spent a brief period with Furman's staff as tight ends coach prior to leaving for private business.
As a player, Shaw became the Gamecock football programs winningest quarterback in history, going 27-5 as a starter and sporting a perfect 17-0 record at home.
You have free articles remaining.
Lattimore has served as the director of player development under Muschamp for the past two years. In his post, the Palmetto State native headed South Carolina's "Beyond Football" program.
One of the most beloved figures in university athletics history, Lattimore rushed for 2,677 yards during his career from 2010-12, A former five-star prospect, Lattimore spurned offers from around the country to stay home and play for the Gamecocks. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors and helped lead the program to its only SEC Eastern Division championship.
Lattimore went on to become a fourth round NFL Draft pick in 2013 by the San Francisco 49ers, although his professional career was cut short due to injury. After stepping away from the field as a player, he founded the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, a youth organization emphasizing Christian values, character, life-skills development, education, and health and wellness within the state of South Carolina.
He served as the head football coach at Heathwood Hall in Columbia prior to joining Muschamp's staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.