CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Is there a path to 5-5 record?

Wouldn’t it be the most 2020 thing ever if South Carolina pulled the nose up on this thing and won seven or eight games in a truncated season?

It would. It would. Just don’t expect it to happen. That would require a substantial leap of faith and a proxy vote of confidence in Will Muschamp.

I’m not willing to offer up either as I size up the 2020 Gamecocks. Maybe it’s the lingering vision of just how inept South Carolina’s offense was down the stretch of the 2019 season. Maybe it’s being a year removed from 4-8. Maybe its two converted quarterbacks and a pair of freshmen in the two-deep at wide receiver. How about a fifth offensive coordinator in nine seasons as a head coach?

So all things considered, a 5-5 season is probably a more realistic bar for 2020. Can the Gamecocks get there?

Read on for a game-by-game look.

Tennessee

It’s a pivot game right out of the gate. Win, and things look a lot more navigable. Lose, and the Gamecocks find themselves back behind the 8-ball all year (see North Carolina season opener circa 2019).

The Vols still aren’t the Tennessee teams of old, but they have more positive momentum as a program than the Gamecocks do right now.