CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Is there a path to 5-5 record?

Wouldn’t it be the most 2020 thing ever if South Carolina pulled the nose up on this thing and won seven or eight games in a truncated season?
It would. It would. Just don’t expect it to happen. That would require a substantial leap of faith and a proxy vote of confidence in Will Muschamp.
I’m not willing to offer up either as I size up the 2020 Gamecocks. Maybe it’s the lingering vision of just how inept South Carolina’s offense was down the stretch of the 2019 season. Maybe it’s being a year removed from 4-8. Maybe its two converted quarterbacks and a pair of freshmen in the two-deep at wide receiver. How about a fifth offensive coordinator in nine seasons as a head coach?
So all things considered, a 5-5 season is probably a more realistic bar for 2020. Can the Gamecocks get there?
Read on for a game-by-game look.
Tennessee
It’s a pivot game right out of the gate. Win, and things look a lot more navigable. Lose, and the Gamecocks find themselves back behind the 8-ball all year (see North Carolina season opener circa 2019).
The Vols still aren’t the Tennessee teams of old, but they have more positive momentum as a program than the Gamecocks do right now.
Still, Tennessee has questions of its own at the wide receiver position.
Prediction: Win, in a low-scoring affair.
Florida
The Gamecocks blew a three-score lead in the fourth quarter in their last trip to The Swamp. They’ve won just twice there since joining in the SEC in 1992.
Prediction: Loss. It’s just tough to see the reverse.
Vanderbilt
The Commodores’ season win total is projected at 1.3, according to the FPI, and that may be a little generous with an SEC-only schedule.
Prediction: Win.
Auburn
The Gamecocks need this one if they’re going to get out of October over .500. The Tigers have settled into an identity of feast-or-famine seasons under Gus Malzahn, and maybe that breaks in South Carolina’s favor with the game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Still USC is just 1-10 lifetime against Auburn, with the lone win coming in 1933.
Prediction: Loss, historically speaking.
LSU
Fun fact: If this one goes on as slated, it will be the Gamecocks’ third straight trip to Baton Rouge, with hurricanes and pandemics playing into the scheduling oddity.
The Tigers are the defending national champions and will have considerable talent advantage.
Prediction: Loss
Texas A&M
This is where things open up a little on the schedule. The Aggies are in a prove-it year under Jimbo Fisher, but they’ve been able to count on a victory over the Gamecocks, winning five straight.
Prediction: Loss
Ole Miss
No telling what the Rebels will look like by Week 6. Will Lane Kiffin be well on his way with the existing talent Ole Miss had on hand or does it look like a multiyear rebuild?
Prediction: Win
Missouri
The SEC’s other, other Tigers will roll into Columbia with a new head coach and a depleted roster. Those are a couple of the reasons Missouri is one of two teams the Gamecocks are listed as points-spread favorites over in the preseason.
Prediction: Win
Georgia
A Thanksgiving weekend matchup with the Bulldogs feels just about as out-of-place as South Carolina’s overtime upset in Athens last year. That win was an outlier, and the more-talented Bulldogs should back that up further.
Prediction: Loss, possibly painfully.
Kentucky
The Gamecocks ended five years of futility against the Wildcats last season, but Kentucky’s program has more stability and it’s on a better trajectory after another eight-win season.
Both teams could be fighting for bowl eligibility on what will be a cold day in Lexington.
Prediction: Loss
Season prediction 4-6
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
