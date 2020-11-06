CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How will the Gamecocks finish?

Thank God for Auburn. That phrase might sum up the sentiment of most South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks head into the second half of a 2020 season that figured to be as difficult as it would be strange.

South Carolina heads into Saturday night’s tilt with Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium at 2-3, a figure most would have signed up for when the SEC announced its 10-game, all conference schedule this summer. I also had the Gamecocks at 2-3 at this point, albeit with a win over Tennessee and a loss to Auburn, yet the team is still 2-3, whatever route it arrived.

I mentioned the particular importance of the Auburn victory, because it changed the complexion of the season at this point. There’s a big difference in 2-3 with a victory over a Top 25 team than 1-4 with the only win coming against Vanderbilt, a sure bet to finish 0-10 at this point.

What’s gone right

Surprisingly, the offense. Mike Bobo has looked like a really good hire amid the revolving carousel of Will Muschamp offensive coordinators. The Gamecocks look more fluid, more prepared and seem to have an offensive identity as a run-first, play-action team.

Kevin Harris has been a pleasant surprise with 535 yards rushing, good for second in the league.