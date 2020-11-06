CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How will the Gamecocks finish?

Thank God for Auburn. That phrase might sum up the sentiment of most South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks head into the second half of a 2020 season that figured to be as difficult as it would be strange.
South Carolina heads into Saturday night’s tilt with Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium at 2-3, a figure most would have signed up for when the SEC announced its 10-game, all conference schedule this summer. I also had the Gamecocks at 2-3 at this point, albeit with a win over Tennessee and a loss to Auburn, yet the team is still 2-3, whatever route it arrived.
I mentioned the particular importance of the Auburn victory, because it changed the complexion of the season at this point. There’s a big difference in 2-3 with a victory over a Top 25 team than 1-4 with the only win coming against Vanderbilt, a sure bet to finish 0-10 at this point.
What’s gone right
Surprisingly, the offense. Mike Bobo has looked like a really good hire amid the revolving carousel of Will Muschamp offensive coordinators. The Gamecocks look more fluid, more prepared and seem to have an offensive identity as a run-first, play-action team.
Kevin Harris has been a pleasant surprise with 535 yards rushing, good for second in the league.
It’s only equated to ninth in the conference in total offense but consider the pieces that Bobo has had to work with, pass blocking issues and the fact that the Gamecocks have been last or second to last in offense in three seasons under Muschamp, and it’s a marked improvement.
What’s gone wrong
The most puzzling thing about the Muschamp era at this point is not that the Gamecocks have failed to wow anyone on offense, it’s the fact that his defense is in such rough shape in Year 5.
Despite a defensive line stocked with 4 and 5-star prospects, the Gamecocks have struggled mightily to defend the run, allowing more than 5.0 yards per carry. The team is mindbogglingly thin at linebacker, and the secondary aside from Jaycee Horn has been a model of inconsistency.
The receiver position, as expected, has been troublesome. Shi Smith has been better than advertised, but can anyone name another reliable option on the roster at this point? Maybe Jalen Brooks emerges as that option in the second half of the season? Maybe it’s Rico Powers or Xavier Legette? It’s still too many maybes at a key position.
Oh, and I still don’t get why anyone kicks field goals down three touchdowns in the third quarter, which has actually happened twice.
What happens next?
The Aggies might be the most problematic team left on the Gamecocks’ schedule. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is 3-0 against South Carolina and hasn’t thrown an interception in any of the three meetings. More concerning might be the Aggies averaging a league-leading 5.28 yards per rush.
It’s just a really tough ask for team that has been so inconsistent on defense.
Prediction: Texas A&M 37, South Carolina 24
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
