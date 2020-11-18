CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How good of a job is Gamecock football?

A rather dark era of South Carolina football came to a close Sunday. After the Gamecocks allowed 159 points over their last three games, all double-digit losses, USC athletic director Ray Tanner finally had to do the inevitable: fire Will Muschamp.

Now, if you’ve been reading this column for any length of time, you might know the school parting ways with the current regime is something that’s been alluded to as early as 2018 and advocated for at the conclusion of 2019’s 4-8 season. In a results-oriented business, there was simply not enough progress to retain Muschamp any longer. In actuality, it looked as if things had gotten worse. The Gamecocks have won just six of their last 19 games, and three of those victories came against FCS foe Charleston Southern and Vanderbilt.

Now Tanner’s attention turns to searching for a new head coach. How difficult of a sell will he have?

There are several things that make South Carolina a very attractive job in college football. You could even make the argument it’s a better position than it was five years ago, despite the current state of the on-field product.