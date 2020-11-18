 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How good of a job is Gamecock football?
0 comments
alert

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How good of a job is Gamecock football?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Muschamp

Brantley Strickland writes: "In a results-oriented business, there was simply not enough progress to retain Muschamp any longer. In actuality, it looked as if things had gotten worse. The Gamecocks have won just six of their last 19 games, and three of those victories came against FCS foe Charleston Southern and Vanderbilt."

 AP

A rather dark era of South Carolina football came to a close Sunday. After the Gamecocks allowed 159 points over their last three games, all double-digit losses, USC athletic director Ray Tanner finally had to do the inevitable: fire Will Muschamp.

Now, if you’ve been reading this column for any length of time, you might know the school parting ways with the current regime is something that’s been alluded to as early as 2018 and advocated for at the conclusion of 2019’s 4-8 season. In a results-oriented business, there was simply not enough progress to retain Muschamp any longer. In actuality, it looked as if things had gotten worse. The Gamecocks have won just six of their last 19 games, and three of those victories came against FCS foe Charleston Southern and Vanderbilt.

Now Tanner’s attention turns to searching for a new head coach. How difficult of a sell will he have?

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Carolina loses 3 starters in secondary

There are several things that make South Carolina a very attractive job in college football. You could even make the argument it’s a better position than it was five years ago, despite the current state of the on-field product.

“This is a very, very good job, facility-wise, resource-wise — this is about as good as it gets compared to anybody in the country and the SEC,” Tanner said. “There are some great opportunities ahead.”

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Familiar names among possibilities as new coach

The Gamecocks dumped more than $100 million into infrastructure during Muschamp’s tenure, building a new, gleaming football operations building, a new indoor practice facility, new athlete-oriented student housing and various upgrades to Williams-Brice Stadium. Facilities are now near the top of the SEC, something USC’s two previous most successful coaches, Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, couldn’t say.

Geographically, there should be enough available talent in a four-hour radius of Columbia to stock an SEC roster. Not everyone can go to Georgia or Florida, and North Carolina has been fertile recruiting grounds in the past for the program. The Gamecocks typically recruit at a Top 25 level.

Financially, South Carolina spends at a Top 15 level, devoting nearly $10 million to football coaching salaries alone. Resources are not an issue, particularly evidenced by the fact that the athletic department could stomach a $13.3 million buyout amid a pandemic.

But a good job can also be a hard job. It almost requires a savant-like figure that helps lend credibility to the brand, because the Gamecocks also have their share of challenges.

One is a lack of historical success. The program had finished in the Top 25 just five times and had three bowl wins prior to Spurrier’s arrival. The lone conference championship came in 1969, and South Carolina has won the SEC East approximately once in its 28-year tenure in the conference.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Geography also works against the Gamecocks in recruiting as much as it works for them. There are no players in the Atlantic Ocean. Clemson, the school’s instate rival, has risen to one of the top programs in the country. Georgia and Florida have also resumed their places as powers under new leadership. These days, the Gamecocks have found themselves fighting off the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina for a pool of "best of the rest” recruits.

USC’s next coach will have to find a way to break the cycle and win more battles for elite talent against the supposed “Big 3.” While the Gamecocks are a consistent Top 25 recruiter, that lands them about eighth in the conference most years. One must remember, the only way Spurrier was able to break through was by shoring up all instate talent in years it surged, producing outlier classes.

But Tanner is ultimately right. It’s a very good job. Now, the Gamecocks only need to find someone to turn all those attributes into a consistent winner.

+1 
Brantley Strickland

Brantley Strickland

Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.

Carolina notebook

Saturday's game

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Search firm

South Carolina will get a little bit of help during its head coaching search this time around in the form of a search firm.

The Gamecocks have hired Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners to assist in the search for the program's next head coach, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted Tuesday night.

Chatlos has experience in head coaching searches in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS and with multiple other NCAA schools helping bring Lane Kiffen to Ole Miss, Greg Schiano to Rutgers and had Washington State hire Nick Rolovich last offseason.

GamecockCentral.com

Spurrier quip

Will Muschamp’s firing brought out a number of reactions from across college football, but none was as cutting as the one from Steve Spurrier. The former Florida and South Carolina head coach gave his take on the Gamecocks firing Muschamp after three straight losses in the 2020 season.

When South Carolina decided to fire Muschamp, it also committed to paying him roughly $13 million in buyout money. That was a sticking point for Spurrier, who spoke with Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia about Muschamp. The "Head Ball Coach" knows his fellow South Carolina coach won’t be hurting for money in the near future.

"Well, he's not going away empty-pocketed,” Spurrier said, via Gillespie. “He knows how to get big contracts, I'll tell you that."

247.sports.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News