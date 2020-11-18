CAROLINA FOOTBALL: How good of a job is Gamecock football?

A rather dark era of South Carolina football came to a close Sunday. After the Gamecocks allowed 159 points over their last three games, all double-digit losses, USC athletic director Ray Tanner finally had to do the inevitable: fire Will Muschamp.
Now, if you’ve been reading this column for any length of time, you might know the school parting ways with the current regime is something that’s been alluded to as early as 2018 and advocated for at the conclusion of 2019’s 4-8 season. In a results-oriented business, there was simply not enough progress to retain Muschamp any longer. In actuality, it looked as if things had gotten worse. The Gamecocks have won just six of their last 19 games, and three of those victories came against FCS foe Charleston Southern and Vanderbilt.
Now Tanner’s attention turns to searching for a new head coach. How difficult of a sell will he have?
There are several things that make South Carolina a very attractive job in college football. You could even make the argument it’s a better position than it was five years ago, despite the current state of the on-field product.
“This is a very, very good job, facility-wise, resource-wise — this is about as good as it gets compared to anybody in the country and the SEC,” Tanner said. “There are some great opportunities ahead.”
The Gamecocks dumped more than $100 million into infrastructure during Muschamp’s tenure, building a new, gleaming football operations building, a new indoor practice facility, new athlete-oriented student housing and various upgrades to Williams-Brice Stadium. Facilities are now near the top of the SEC, something USC’s two previous most successful coaches, Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, couldn’t say.
Geographically, there should be enough available talent in a four-hour radius of Columbia to stock an SEC roster. Not everyone can go to Georgia or Florida, and North Carolina has been fertile recruiting grounds in the past for the program. The Gamecocks typically recruit at a Top 25 level.
Financially, South Carolina spends at a Top 15 level, devoting nearly $10 million to football coaching salaries alone. Resources are not an issue, particularly evidenced by the fact that the athletic department could stomach a $13.3 million buyout amid a pandemic.
But a good job can also be a hard job. It almost requires a savant-like figure that helps lend credibility to the brand, because the Gamecocks also have their share of challenges.
One is a lack of historical success. The program had finished in the Top 25 just five times and had three bowl wins prior to Spurrier’s arrival. The lone conference championship came in 1969, and South Carolina has won the SEC East approximately once in its 28-year tenure in the conference.
Geography also works against the Gamecocks in recruiting as much as it works for them. There are no players in the Atlantic Ocean. Clemson, the school’s instate rival, has risen to one of the top programs in the country. Georgia and Florida have also resumed their places as powers under new leadership. These days, the Gamecocks have found themselves fighting off the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina for a pool of "best of the rest” recruits.
USC’s next coach will have to find a way to break the cycle and win more battles for elite talent against the supposed “Big 3.” While the Gamecocks are a consistent Top 25 recruiter, that lands them about eighth in the conference most years. One must remember, the only way Spurrier was able to break through was by shoring up all instate talent in years it surged, producing outlier classes.
But Tanner is ultimately right. It’s a very good job. Now, the Gamecocks only need to find someone to turn all those attributes into a consistent winner.
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
