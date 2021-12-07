 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecock named to All-SEC First Team

Jaylan Foster

Jaylan Foster leads the South Carolina defense with 39 tackles and his tied for the lead on the team with two forced fumbles.

 KATIE DUGAN

University of South Carolina senior defensive back Jaylan Foster was named first-team All-SEC as selected by the conference's 14 head coaches, it was announced today.

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY.

Foster and the Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 a.m. and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

