CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecock named to All-SEC First Team

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY.