CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecock coach claims school is 'the new DBU'

One way to start a heated argument on Twitter is to claim that one school or another is defensive back university, or “DBU.” And new South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray apparently wants all the smoke.

Gray went on Twitter Tuesday with a graphic claiming that South Carolina was “the new DBU.” And that’s sure to get him plenty of attention from the usual “DBU” arguers at schools like Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Texas.

Here’s a look:

In fairness, Gray — who joined Shane Beamer’s staff this offseason after two years at Florida — has a pretty good idea of what makes a great defensive back. First, he was one himself as a three-time All-Big East pick at Virginia Tech and then over three years with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring because of a knee injury.

And he’s spent two different stints in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and the Washington Football Team, along with a long run as Virginia Tech’s defensive backs coach. The Hokies were among the nation’s best producers of defensive back talent when he was on campus, including one secondary that included Brandon Flowers, Macho Harris and Kam Chancellor all at the same time.

Even so, he'll have to recruit at an awfully high level, and for a considerable portion of time, to lay claim to the DBU tag. But if Gray can find a way to get South Carolina's secondary back to the level of his old Virginia Tech ones, he'd at least have an argument. Before then, though, Gray's claim was likely met with a number of rolled eyes.

