CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Full-fledged battle at quarterback

The Gamecocks officially have their 2021 class set.

South Carolina recently released its spring football roster, giving the coaching staff its first official crop of players to work with over the 15-practice schedule starting March 20.

GamecockCentral is breaking down the roster on each side of the ball to show what the team is working with.

Quarterbacks (3)

Players on the spring roster: Jason Brown, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier

Players left to enroll this summer: None

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Luke Doty (49.9 overall)

The skinny: This is a full-fledged battle as spring practice looms and will likely continue into fall camp. It's a group of talented but unproven commodities at this level with Doty, who started two games last season, Brown, who put up big numbers at FCS St. Francis but hasn't at the SEC level. This is arguably the biggest position battle before the start of the 2021 season.

Running backs (4)

Players on the spring roster: Rashad Amos, Kevin Harris, MarShawn Lloyd, ZaQuandre White

Players left to enroll this summer: Caleb "JuJu" McDowell

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Kevin Harris (83.3 overall)