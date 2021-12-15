 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Enagbare going pro, will miss bowl game

  • 0
Tennessee South Carolina Football

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) tackles Tennessee running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 45-20. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

COLUMBIA — South Carolina defenders defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the NFL and starting quarterback Jason Brown is entering the transfer portal.

Enagbare and Brown announced their decisions on Twitter on Wednesday.

Enagbare is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound lineman who had 41 tackles with 2.5 sacks this season. He is not expected to play for the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina on Dec. 30.

Enagbare thanked his coaches, past and present, teammates and fans "for the memories and being part of my journey."

Brown is a first-year quarterback who started the last four games for South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to a 40-17 win against Florida and a 21-17 victory over Auburn.

Brown's move comes two days after Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, who began this season as a top Heisman Trophy contender, said he was joining the Gamecocks.

The 6-3 Brown is from Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was the third of three South Carolina starters at quarterback this season.

People are also reading…

Brown completed 60 of 108 passes for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Gamecock Holler dies

Edward "Punky" Holler, a 1963 graduate of the University of South Carolina, a three-time letter winner in football and a two-year letterman in…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News