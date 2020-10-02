CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Despite improvement, still in a rough spot

So lots of positives, except for the result, but there’s no such thing as a moral victory when you play in the SEC. The Tennessee game was gettable, and the Gamecocks didn’t get it.

Instead, they’ll head down to Gainesville this weekend without a much-needed victory in the bank. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the country, the highest they've been rated since 2012.

Then after a brief reprieve at Vanderbilt, it’s on to No. 7 Auburn and No. 20 LSU. Did I mention that SEC stuff is tough?

On paper, the Gators seem to be a mismatch, and the oddsmakers agree. Florida comes in as a 17.5-point favorite. The combination of Kyle Trask and massive tight end Kyle Pitts is a scary thought for a Gamecock defense that could be down as many as two starters. Particularly if Mukuamu can’t go, South Carolina’s defensive front has to create some kind of trouble for Trask to keep things manageable.

The Gators also have more help coming on the defensive side after three starters were unavailable last weekend.

No, the Gamecocks aren’t in an unwinnable situation Saturday, it’s just not likely. An 0-2 start for the first time since 1999 is a real possibility, and that Gamecock team famously finished 0-11.