CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Despite improvement, still in a rough spot

Upon further review, South Carolina did some good things in its 2020 season opener, a 31-27 home loss to Tennessee.
The Gamecocks, under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and new starting quarterback Collin Hill, produced 27 points, up over a touchdown from last year’s 19.1 points per game average in SEC play. Even huddling more often and playing at a more deliberate pace, they managed 74 plays, up from last year’s 71-per-game average. All that despite the fact that only two South Carolina wide receivers caught passes.
Hill, the Colorado state transfer, was more than serviceable in his first SEC start. He’d have gone over 300 yards passing if not for catching a deflected pass for minus-11 yards. A first-half interception returned for a touchdown was the only real blemish, and that ball was deflected off the hands of Shi Smith.
Overall, the offensive attack looked more fluid, better prepared and less predictable.
Defensively, the Gamecocks allowed 24 points, pretty good in an age where even good defenses often give up 30. South Carolina held the Vols to 130 rushing yards, nearly half of which were allowed on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Even the secondary, often beleaguered last year, played pretty well until junior corner Israel Mukuamu left the game with a groin injury. The Gamecocks allowed four pass plays of 30 yards or more, including the 32-yard game-winner over Mukuamu’s replacement, freshman Cam Smith.
So lots of positives, except for the result, but there’s no such thing as a moral victory when you play in the SEC. The Tennessee game was gettable, and the Gamecocks didn’t get it.
Instead, they’ll head down to Gainesville this weekend without a much-needed victory in the bank. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the country, the highest they've been rated since 2012.
Then after a brief reprieve at Vanderbilt, it’s on to No. 7 Auburn and No. 20 LSU. Did I mention that SEC stuff is tough?
On paper, the Gators seem to be a mismatch, and the oddsmakers agree. Florida comes in as a 17.5-point favorite. The combination of Kyle Trask and massive tight end Kyle Pitts is a scary thought for a Gamecock defense that could be down as many as two starters. Particularly if Mukuamu can’t go, South Carolina’s defensive front has to create some kind of trouble for Trask to keep things manageable.
The Gators also have more help coming on the defensive side after three starters were unavailable last weekend.
No, the Gamecocks aren’t in an unwinnable situation Saturday, it’s just not likely. An 0-2 start for the first time since 1999 is a real possibility, and that Gamecock team famously finished 0-11.
This one won't, although .500 is already looking less and less attainable.
Florida 38, South Carolina 20
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!