CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Changes with coaching amid signings

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s phone has been buzzing continuously for the last 16 or so hours.

South Carolina’s head coach said he “hasn’t dared” look at it knowing the number of missed texts or calls he has waiting for him. But it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It signifies the interest people have in joining the staff, something Beamer has to now focus on with the departure of tight ends coach Erik Kimrey Wednesday.

Beamer now has a spot to fill on his staff and wants to get it done “as soon as possible,” he said.

“Just one someone who fits what this program is about and the culture we have here. A great recruiter, great person and a great coach,” he said. “Someone who can continue to add to the foundation Erik laid with the tight ends the is year. And continue to make that position even better.”

Hiring timeline

Kimrey, who played at South Carolina and was a longtime high school coach, was part of Beamer’s initial staff as the tight ends coach.

With signing day over, it’s imperative now for South Carolina to get someone in as quickly as possible.

Beamer said the coaches will have a little time off as part of a long weekend but will reconvene next week to begin spring practice prep. Having someone in as that is happening would be preferable.

“We don’t want to rush it for sure,” Beamer said. “I haven’t even dared look at my phone since then because of how many missed calls or text messages I’ve had. There’s no lack of interest in people who want to come here. I’d like to do it as soon as possible but make sure we get the right fit in here.”

Shaw departing as well

Connor Shaw also opted to leave the program, announcing to the team Wednesday morning he’s getting out of football.

Shaw, a South Carolina legend, spent the last two years with the program.

Kimrey’s departure — along with the departure of Shaw — came with speculation online about why he was leaving. Beamer said, "1 trillion percent they’re not leaving here because they don’t like working here.”

He said his goal is to create a culture good enough coaches want to stay around unless it’s an opportunity to further their career.

“This is something Connor and I had been talking about for a week and a half or so. It’s an opportunity for Connor. He’s brilliant and he’ll be successful in anything he wants to do. This is an opportunity for him that’s a new challenge outside of the athletics world,” Beamer said.

“That’s something he was in for a little bit before he came to Carolina. It’s an opportunity from a financial standpoint, long term, everything. It’s a great situation for him. Same thing with Connor: he asked if he could come around regularly and I said absolutely.”

