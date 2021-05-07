CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Building secondary depth is priority

“Coach (Torrian) Gray and coach (Clayton) White have done an awesome job coaching those groups,” Beamer said. “I’m excited to see some of the new arrivals we’ll have here this summer that are coming in here to continue to move that group forward.”

The Gamecock secondary room currently is thin with only 10 scholarship players on the roster this spring and it was even smaller during practice with injuries keeping some players out.

They return just two players from last year’s roster who started at least five games — RJ Roderick (6) and Jaylan Foster (5) — from a unit coming off a rough year.

South Carolina gave up 42 pass plays of 20 yards or more last season, second worst in the SEC.

“Discipline is going to be the only way we’re going to be able to play defensive back here at South Carolina. We all know that. Our mistakes show up on the scoreboard as DBs,” defensive coordinator Clayton White said.

“It’s not like any other position where you get second and third down to redo things. If a DB messes up, it’s points. Discipline is where it’s going to start. That’s where we’re going to hang our hat on.”