CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Best week of practice for Gamecocks

But that didn't damper a strong three-practice week in which he loved the effort, energy and physicality from his overall team.

The Gamecocks defense remains thin at some positions, and nagging injuries have exasperated those issues, but Beamer remains encouraged by the overall progress on that side of the ball.

"It is thin (in the secondary) but I really like the mentality and the physicality that they approach every day with," Beamer said. "They go to work and that starts with coach (Clayton) White and his staff and I like the way that they're bringing it every practice."

The Gamecocks are led by a defensive line group that's reportedly been really good at rushing the passer this spring and could prove to be the heart of a defense that is trying to find and produce answers at its other two levels.