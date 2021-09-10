CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer wants Gamecocks to clean up penalties vs. ECU

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer savored his team earning a shutout victory to start his tenure. He's also focused on improving smaller details, like cutting down on penalties.

The Gamecocks visit East Carolina on Saturday after committing eight penalties for 61 yards in the 46-0 win against Eastern Illinois. Those penalties bugged Beamer in a performance that otherwise checked all the boxes on their weekly goals, from stopping the run (31 yards) to protecting the football (one turnover).

Beamer said the penalties were "even worse than I thought" after watching game film afterward, even if they offered no stumbling block in Week 1. That included five penalties in the second quarter alone.

"We talked about playing smart football and we didn't do a great job of that," Beamer said. "We hit all of our goals that we go into each and every week … except the penalty part of it. So we've got to be a lot better there or it'll cost us on Saturday in Greenville."

South Carolina (1-0) has won four straight meetings in the series between neighboring-state programs, though this will be the Gamecocks' first trip to Greenville since 1997.