CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says to stop thinking about bowl

Especially if they keep playing like last week. South Carolina and first-time SEC starting quarterback Jason Brown scored on five first-half possession to lead 30-10 by halftime.

The Gamecocks' defense picked up a fumble-recovery TD and held Florida's potent run game, which came in among the top 10 in the country, to just 82 yards. It was the first time this season Florida was outgained by an opponent.

That's heady stuff for a team that was pounded 44-14 at Texas A&M in its previous outing.

Beamer acknowledged he's on alert for players thinking the Gamecocks permanently have turned a corner.

"The same people that are telling you how great you are and all that stuff are probably the same people who wanted you benched last week," Beamer told his team.

Muse is grateful for the excitement around the program after its signature win. "When you do that, excitement is going to be everywhere," he said. "But you've got to be level-headed."

Beamer has seen the steadiness over the team's first two practice days for Missouri. The same effort his players put in before Florida is evident again.

Tailback Marshawn Lloyd said the Florida victory was a boost the Gamecocks can feed off of down the stretch.