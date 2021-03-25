CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says team 'on the right track'

So far so good for Beamer, he said, but the Gamecocks are trying to clean up some to-be-expected mental errors that come with the start of spring ball.

“Every day we keep track of mental errors and presnap penalties. Right now those numbers are what you’d expect from the first three spring practices. We have to continue to make sure we’re not doing too much, which we’re not right now, and giving our guys a chance to go out there and play and not have to think,” Beamer said. “We’re on track and it’s very similar to everywhere else I’ve been through three spring practices.”

The Gamecocks have tweaked the schedule a little heading into next week to help players from an installation standpoint.

There were two practices scheduled for next week (Monday and Thursday) but those were moved and next week will focus more on walk-throughs and installation meetings to give players and coaches a chance to teach and learn information and players to continue to get healthy.

Beamer also didn’t rule out focusing more on development at different points in the spring.

“We’re not trying to overload these guys with scheme right now. We’re not trying to beat Eastern Illinois this week with the way we game plan. Let’s get in there and develop guys on the football team physically and instill the mentality and physicality we want to practice with,” Beamer said. “Let’s figure out what our guys do well and get better from a fundamental standpoint. If that means cut back on what we’re doing scheme-wise, we will.”

