CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says Lloyd has been 'fantastic'

COLUMBIA -- Could South Carolina fans see the debut of redshirt freshman and former five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd at the spring game next month?

Lloyd is expected to be limited when the Gamecocks start spring practice on Saturday as he continues to progress in his return from a torn ACL he suffered during a preseason practice last August.

But head coach Shane Beamer did not completely rule out a spring game debut when meeting with the media on Thursday afternoon.

"I think we are so far away from the spring game, it would be hard to say 'Yay' or 'Nay' on him right now with something that's more than a month away, but I can tell you this, he's been fantastic, this offseason," Beamer said.

Lloyd joined the Gamecocks last January as one of their top running back recruits ever, signing with the program as the No. 4 running back in the 2020 class. Lloyd quickly impressed that staff and his teammates with no only his on-field ability but also his leadership and work ethic off the field.

Those qualities have already been immediately evident to Beamer, who took over the program in December.