CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer opts to shoulder risk of holdovers

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer showed he isn’t afraid to play boldly just days into his tenure, announcing seven members of his new coaching staff.
Among the names are four holdovers from Will Muschamp’s South Carolina staff, the most debated of whom will most certainly be retained offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Bobo, who managed to get a South Carolina roster mostly devoid of offensive playmakers, to 10th in the SEC in offense in 2020, was described as a no-brainer of sorts by Beamer, despite the fact Bobo will be a key holdover from a 2-8 season.
“If Mike had not been on the staff when I got here, he would have been my first call for offensive coordinator,” Beamer said. “That’s how much I think of him.”
But Beamer acknowledges not every South Carolina fan will feel the same way.
“People are always going to have thoughts about hires,” Beamer said. “I expect that in the SEC.”
Many would have preferred Beamer opt for a transfusion of new blood in the program. Instead, Bobo will return as offensive coordinator after beginning his tenure at USC as the last major hire of the most unpopular head coach in South Carolina history. It’s a decided risk from an optics standpoint, but Beamer looks not to have bowed to outside pressure in hopes that Bobo’s veteran presence will work out.
In addition, Beamer announced the holdover of running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. Kitchings seemed a shoo-in holdover with his recruiting ties to North Carolina and the development of Kevin Harris, who led the SEC in rushing.
Peterson and Rocker are more in the head-scratcher category. Both of their position units struggled mightily last season, with the linebacking corps devastated by injury and the defensive line underperforming some high recruiting rankings.
Beamer also officially added former Ball State head coach Pete Lembo to the staff as special teams coordinator/associate head coach and 12-time state champion Erik Kimrey, a 17-year veteran head coach at Hammond and former Gamecock, as tight ends coach.
The staff could also soon include former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as defensive coordinator.
Beamer seems to be surrounding himself with as much head-coaching experience as possible by design. If Mason joins the staff, it would give the Gamecocks four former head coaches, all with experience at different levels, for Beamer to lean on as he grows in his new role.
Time will tell if he made the right hires, but if this staff can get the Gamecocks back to bowl eligibility in 2021, Beamer will have done a lot to silence the detractors.
If not, images of Kurt Roper will be evoked. And no, that’s not a good thing.
