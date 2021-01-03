CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer opts to shoulder risk of holdovers

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer showed he isn’t afraid to play boldly just days into his tenure, announcing seven members of his new coaching staff.

Among the names are four holdovers from Will Muschamp’s South Carolina staff, the most debated of whom will most certainly be retained offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Bobo, who managed to get a South Carolina roster mostly devoid of offensive playmakers, to 10th in the SEC in offense in 2020, was described as a no-brainer of sorts by Beamer, despite the fact Bobo will be a key holdover from a 2-8 season.

“If Mike had not been on the staff when I got here, he would have been my first call for offensive coordinator,” Beamer said. “That’s how much I think of him.”

But Beamer acknowledges not every South Carolina fan will feel the same way.

“People are always going to have thoughts about hires,” Beamer said. “I expect that in the SEC.”