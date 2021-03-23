CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer likes what he sees in transfers

Of those, only Platel isn’t on campus.

It’s hard to tell exactly what they can bring to the table just yet — the Gamecocks are only two spring practices in and haven’t even put on pads yet— but Beamer’s seen a lot of intrinsic things to make him glad they brought these players on campus.

“There’s no one we’ve looked at and said, ‘Eh, I’m not sure we made the right decision taking that guy,’” he said. “That hasn’t happened one time. Those guys are really, really fired up and grateful to be here. That’s what I’m excited to see.”

In fact, he’s been pleased with the entire team so far — returners, newcomers and transfers — in how they’ve embraced the new staff and offseason training program.

“They’ve been above and beyond what we as a coaching staff could have expected with what they’ve done with our players already with the gains our guys have made in the weight room in a short period of time,” Beamer said. “It’s been really impressive to see and see how their testing numbers have improved.”

Strength and conditioning coach Luke Day, Beamer said, has done a fantastic job so far and the Gamecocks are not only seeing buy-in from the players but tangible growth in the weight room.

“Our guys are getting better. They’re getting stronger. They’re getting faster. They’re getting more explosive,” Beamer said. “That’s a testament to our players and the way they’ve worked but a testament to Luke and his staff and what they’ve done in the weight room. We’re a different looking football team than what we were in December when I got hired. I’m really fired up with where we are now as well as where we’re going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0