CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer, Gamecocks start fast heading to No 2 Georgia

COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has new challenge with his first-year program — handling early success.

The Gamecocks, picked sixth in the seven-team SEC East Division, are 2-0 for the first time in four years and just the second time since starting 2012 with six straight wins under Steve Spurrier, who Beamer worked for at South Carolina.

Winning a third consecutive game will be difficult as South Carolina steps up in competition. After victories against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, the Gamecocks head to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night to open Southeastern Conference play.

"Certainly, we want to celebrate wins and we will," Beamer said Tuesday. "But it didn't take long to turn on the tape Sunday, and see all the stuff that we didn't do right, as well.

"Offensively, defensively, special teams, it's pretty obvious to our guys we've got a lot to get better at."

Beamer is the first first-year South Carolina head coach to open with a pair of victories since Richard Bell did it in 1982, his only season as Gamecocks coach.