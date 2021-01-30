CAROLINA FOOTBALL:At first glance, schedule is more navigable in 2021

A little over six weeks with Shane Beamer on the job, South Carolina has been winning in the only place that matters right now: public perception.

Soon enough though, it turns to the field.

So far, Beamer has effectively used his time at the podium during press conferences to project a sense of excitement in the program, and with an upbeat message and plenty of interaction with beloved former players on social media, he seems dead set on bringing the USC fan base back in.

A now viral video of Beamer distributing season tickets to medical professionals administering Covid-19 vaccines at Gamecock Park released Wednesday was an emotional home run. I’d venture to say the public would have never seen something like that had it happened a few months ago.

That kind of access was something that was sorely lacking during the run of his predecessor, Will Muschamp, who preferred to keep a tight lid on all aspects of the program. But it led to a sense of apathy from many fans, who felt disconnected from the entity they sought to support.

In addition to working the transfer portal, regular recruiting and hiring assistant coaches, much of Beamer’s first month-plus as South Carolina’s head coach seems to have been focused on repairing that strained relationship.