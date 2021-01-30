CAROLINA FOOTBALL:At first glance, schedule is more navigable in 2021

A little over six weeks with Shane Beamer on the job, South Carolina has been winning in the only place that matters right now: public perception.
Soon enough though, it turns to the field.
So far, Beamer has effectively used his time at the podium during press conferences to project a sense of excitement in the program, and with an upbeat message and plenty of interaction with beloved former players on social media, he seems dead set on bringing the USC fan base back in.
A now viral video of Beamer distributing season tickets to medical professionals administering Covid-19 vaccines at Gamecock Park released Wednesday was an emotional home run. I’d venture to say the public would have never seen something like that had it happened a few months ago.
That kind of access was something that was sorely lacking during the run of his predecessor, Will Muschamp, who preferred to keep a tight lid on all aspects of the program. But it led to a sense of apathy from many fans, who felt disconnected from the entity they sought to support.
In addition to working the transfer portal, regular recruiting and hiring assistant coaches, much of Beamer’s first month-plus as South Carolina’s head coach seems to have been focused on repairing that strained relationship.
It’s a great strategy that seems to be working, but in the SEC, goodwill is built slowly and erodes quickly. It will matter more what happens on the field this fall. Coincidentally, just as Gamecock fans were getting a look at the emotion of the season ticket distribution for healthcare workers, they also got that long-awaited 2021 schedule, released Wednesday afternoon.
At first glance, it seems a little more manageable than recent seasons, provided it is played as planned. 2020 was a horrible year for the Gamecocks to play an all-SEC slate. 2021 looks to be a great one to play three non-Power 5 opponents out of conference.
Beamer’s first team in Columbia should have an excellent chance to start 2-0, opening with Eastern Illinois in Week 1 and traveling to East Carolina in Week 2. You’d also expect South Carolina can defeat Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium in Week 5 and defeat Vanderbilt there Oct. 16.
Winning at Georgia in Week 3 seems a tall task, and the Gamecocks will rightfully be double-digit underdogs. The same goes for the return of the traditional season finale against Clemson. South Carolina has a bye week between a trip to Texas A&M and a home game with Florida on Nov. 6. Those games aren’t unwinnable, just extremely unlikely.
That leaves four games that will determine the course of the 2021 season and set the tone for the Beamer era.
The Gamecocks could get a huge leg up on things with a win over Kentucky Sept. 25. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven meetings. It needs to be the other way around if South Carolina is to climb back up the SEC East ladder.
Speaking of that ladder, there is Tennessee with a hand on the second-to-last rung. The once-proud Volunteers are coming off a three-win season and are a model of instability right now, breaking in their fourth head coach in 11 years. South Carolina travels to Knoxville Oct. 9. It may be the most important game of 2021 for both programs, which regularly cross paths on the recruiting trail.
But if USC’s version of “Beamer Ball” isn’t enough to win either of those two, the attention turns to picking off Missouri on Nov. 13 or upsetting Auburn for the second season in a row on Nov. 20.
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.