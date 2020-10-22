CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Are the stars aligning for Muschamp, Gamecocks?

Steve Spurrier used to be fond of saying “God was smiling on the Gamecocks today.” Although I believe the higher power has no football rooting preference, things sure do seem to be setting up nicely all of a sudden.

Opportunity is knocking for the South Carolina football team, but the question remains whether the Gamecocks can answer the door.

South Carolina improved to 2-2 with last week’s 30-22 upset of Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium, a game that looked eerily similar to the Gamecocks' upset of Georgia last season. The 2019 win over the Bulldogs got South Carolina back to .500 on the year.

But we all know how that ended. The Gamecocks didn’t beat a team not named Vanderbilt for the rest of the season to finish 4-8. While that’s a mathematical impossibility in 2020 given the current 10-game schedule, beating Auburn for the first time since 1933 doesn’t guarantee anything. It does mean the remainder of the schedule is decidedly more navigable.

The stars seem to be aligning for Will Muschamp, who’ll head to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on an LSU team that is the defending national champion in title only. The Tigers’ roster, while still plenty talented, has been decimated by the NFL Draft and COVID-19 opt-outs. That may explain early-season losses to Mississippi State and Missouri.