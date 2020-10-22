CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Are the stars aligning for Muschamp, Gamecocks?

Steve Spurrier used to be fond of saying “God was smiling on the Gamecocks today.” Although I believe the higher power has no football rooting preference, things sure do seem to be setting up nicely all of a sudden.
Opportunity is knocking for the South Carolina football team, but the question remains whether the Gamecocks can answer the door.
South Carolina improved to 2-2 with last week’s 30-22 upset of Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium, a game that looked eerily similar to the Gamecocks' upset of Georgia last season. The 2019 win over the Bulldogs got South Carolina back to .500 on the year.
But we all know how that ended. The Gamecocks didn’t beat a team not named Vanderbilt for the rest of the season to finish 4-8. While that’s a mathematical impossibility in 2020 given the current 10-game schedule, beating Auburn for the first time since 1933 doesn’t guarantee anything. It does mean the remainder of the schedule is decidedly more navigable.
The stars seem to be aligning for Will Muschamp, who’ll head to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on an LSU team that is the defending national champion in title only. The Tigers’ roster, while still plenty talented, has been decimated by the NFL Draft and COVID-19 opt-outs. That may explain early-season losses to Mississippi State and Missouri.
More recently, there’s the undisclosed injury to LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan, who isn’t expected to play Saturday. LSU coach Ed Orgeron described Brennan’s status as “very doubtful” on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, promising as many as two freshmen might play instead.
The Tigers may be unranked, but a win at Death Valley on Saturday might be the type of program-changing punctuation mark that never came after last year’s Georgia victory. Sure, the Gamecocks will have to do it at one of the toughest venues in college football, but that pesky pandemic guarantees Tiger Stadium won’t be nearly as imposing as usual.
As the Tigers deal with a bit of bad news, the Gamecocks got some good news on Wednesday when the NCAA finally cleared wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks. The 6-foot-3 Brooks, regarded as one of the fastest players on the Gamecocks’ roster, should provide an immediate boost to a wide receiving corps that has had its share of struggles outside of Shi Smith.
Can the Gamecocks take advantage? Stranger things have happened.
South Carolina 23, LSU 18
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!