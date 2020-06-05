CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Six players are Athlon All-SEC
CAROLINA ATHLETICS

CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Six players are Athlon All-SEC

Vanderbilt South Carolina Football

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates a stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford, AP

COLUMBIA -- Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon's preseason All-SEC squads, the national publication announced.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Aaron Sterling on the second-team unit, Jaycee Horn, Ernest Jones and Jammie Robinson on the third team, and Parker White on the fourth-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.

Sterling, a 6-1, 250-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'This is my defense,' Ernest Jones says

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago.

Robinson, a 5-11, 195-pound safety from Leesburg, Ga., earned Freshman All-SEC and second-team Freshman All-America honors in 2019.

White, a 6-5, 205-pound senior placekicker from Mount Pleasant, connected on 18 of 22 field goal attempts.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks' 5 toughest ’20 games

Martin to chair racial reconciliation panel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches has announced the formation of the NABC Committee on Racial Reconciliation.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bobo stressing QB arm accuracy

The committee, which will be chaired by South Carolina head coach Frank Martin and populated by a collection of coaches and administrators, has been charged with addressing issues related to racial injustice both within intercollegiate athletics and society at large.

Mukuamu on Lott IMPACT list

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu is one of 42 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound junior from Bossier City, La., earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after registering 59 tackles with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

The 42 student-athletes who make up the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List come from 41 different schools. Defending National Champion LSU has two candidates.

