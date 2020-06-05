CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Six players are Athlon All-SEC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon's preseason All-SEC squads, the national publication announced.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Aaron Sterling on the second-team unit, Jaycee Horn, Ernest Jones and Jammie Robinson on the third team, and Parker White on the fourth-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.

Sterling, a 6-1, 250-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago.

Robinson, a 5-11, 195-pound safety from Leesburg, Ga., earned Freshman All-SEC and second-team Freshman All-America honors in 2019.

White, a 6-5, 205-pound senior placekicker from Mount Pleasant, connected on 18 of 22 field goal attempts.