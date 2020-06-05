CAROLINA ATHLETICS: Six players are Athlon All-SEC

COLUMBIA -- Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon's preseason All-SEC squads, the national publication announced.
The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Aaron Sterling on the second-team unit, Jaycee Horn, Ernest Jones and Jammie Robinson on the third team, and Parker White on the fourth-team squad.
Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.
Sterling, a 6-1, 250-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019.
Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons.
Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago.
Robinson, a 5-11, 195-pound safety from Leesburg, Ga., earned Freshman All-SEC and second-team Freshman All-America honors in 2019.
White, a 6-5, 205-pound senior placekicker from Mount Pleasant, connected on 18 of 22 field goal attempts.
Martin to chair racial reconciliation panel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches has announced the formation of the NABC Committee on Racial Reconciliation.
The committee, which will be chaired by South Carolina head coach Frank Martin and populated by a collection of coaches and administrators, has been charged with addressing issues related to racial injustice both within intercollegiate athletics and society at large.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!