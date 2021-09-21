2022 Gamecock football schedule released

The Gamecocks' three-game homestand wraps up on Oct. 1 when they host in-state FCS rival South Carolina State. History was made in 2007 when the HBCU school located in Orangeburg made its first trip ever to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the Gamecocks. South Carolina has won that contest, 38-3, and also defeated the Bulldogs by a 38-14 count in 2009.

The Gamecocks are back on the road on Oct. 8 at Kentucky to wrap up the first half of the season. The game in Lexington is also the first of six-straight SEC contests for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina will enjoy its lone open date of the 2022 season on Oct. 15 before hosting Texas A&M and Missouri in back-to-back SEC home games on Oct. 22 and 29, respectively. Both of those games have trophies attached, with the Bonham Trophy going to the winner of the Gamecocks-Aggies contest and the Mayor's Cup on the line when the Gamecocks and Tigers meet a week later.

The Gamecocks will be on the road for three of their four November tilts. The month gets started on Nov. 5 when Carolina travels to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores. South Carolina has won the last 12 meetings with the 'Dores.