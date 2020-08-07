CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Loss of 2 players leaves O-line questions

Gwyn and Wonnum have combined for 25 career starts.

The biggest question will be who starts at center with the Gamecocks testing out a handful of players at the position during preseason camp.

Eric Douglas, Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy took the bulk of reps there in the spring, but Muschamp said a few more players will see snaps there in the preseason.

“Obviously Hank and Eric, but you’ll see Vershon Lee, you’ll see Jovaughn Gwyn. It’s a bad day when you run out of centers as far as snaps are concerned,” he said. “You’ll see Vinnie Murphy (there) as well as at guard. Those guys will rep at center. They’ll snap the ball to all four quarterbacks every day.”

Along with those guys the Gamecocks have two second-year players in Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols who started games last year at tackle and will factor into the offensive line competitions as well.

If Douglas doesn’t win the starting center job, he is a versatile piece the Gamecocks could use at guard and tackle coming off the bench.