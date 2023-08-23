COLUMBIA — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer said quarterback Spencer Rattler seems a lot more comfortable as the senior gets ready to begin his second season with the Gamecocks.

“Right now, he knows the people around him (teammates), and understands better how we do things,” Beamer said during his weekly meeting with the media Tuesday. “He’s shown great leadership and you can see his confidence continue to grow.”

Beamer said the Gamecocks have entered their mock game week as they prepare to face North Carolina in Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Basically, we’re doing everything this week just like when we play North Carolina,” Beamer explained. “Friday, we will do our standard practice/scrimmage which will go through every conceivable situation that can come up in a game.”

Beamer said the mock week is to allow players to understand how they will practice and meet during the regular season.

“It’s a way of getting to understand our routine,” Beamer said.

South Carolina went through its second scrimmage Saturday evening. Beamer said the “football gods” were shining on the team as they were able to get some extra work.

“We planned to run 75-to-80 plays, but were able to get about 113 called,” Beamer said.

“We wanted to make sure we were able to manufacture some long drives on offense.

“We had an 18-play drive, and a 14-play drive during the two minute drill. We still have some things to clean up, but our practices continue to be tough and physical in preparation for the season.”

Much of the press conference was spent trying to get Beamer to give any clue of how the Gamecock’s first depth chart will pan out. He said there are still a number of positions that have not been solidified as of yet.

“One of the biggest position battles continues to be offensive tackle,” Beamer said. “We have a number of guys that can play multiple positions, but we’re not just looking for a starter but also who will be the backup.”

Beamer said Dakereon Joyner is expected to be the starter at running back, but is unsure who will be the backup.

The Gamecocks added UAB transfer Drew Tuazama to the roster this week. He is expected to add some depth to the defensive end position.

Beamer said Tuazama had a previous connection with current USC defensive lineman Elijah Davis and was looking to play closer to his home in Raleigh.

“(Tuazama) needed to graduate (from UAB) before entering the portal, and he was able to do that last week,” Beamer said.

“Once he went in the portal quickly had offers from Mississippi State and Florida among others, but he chose to come here. I expect him to play next Saturday.”

Beamer said he also expects tight end Trey Knox along with receivers Antwane Wells and Nyck Harbor to play next Saturday against North Carolina as well. All three have been dealing with injuries, but Beamer said all are on track to play.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte against the North Carolina Tar Heels.