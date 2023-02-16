COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team will open the 2023 season this weekend, hosting UMass Lowell for a three-game set. Opening Day is set for Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. with the series finale Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. All games also will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM.

The Gamecocks come into the 2023 season ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Preseason poll. Carolina returns 17 players from last year’s squad, including six starters in the field and six pitchers. Will Sanders was named a Preseason All-America by three organizations and is on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List.

Scouting UMass Lowell

The River Hawks were one game away from the NCAA Tournament in 2022, falling to Binghamton in the America East Conference Tournament championship game. UMass Lowell, who was picked second in the America East’s preseason poll, was 28-30 overall and 15-15 in the league last season, including a pair of wins over Central Michigan, a win over College of Charleston and a win against Boston College.

Weekend rotation

Head Coach Mark Kingston will go with junior Will Sanders, senior Noah Hall and junior Jack Mahoney for the opening series this weekend vs. UMass Lowell.

Sanders, who gets the ball on opening day for the second straight season, was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched as a sophomore in 2022. He was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List and is a Preseason All-American by three organizations.

Hall made 15 appearances with 12 starts in his first year at Carolina in 2022. The Appalachian State transfer pitched 76.2 innings, striking out 78 batters to go along with a 4.34 ERA. Hall’s numbers improved in SEC play, as he was 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62.1 innings pitched.

Mahoney will make his first appearance on the mound since May of 2021. The Arlington Hts., Ill., native did not pitch in 2022 after suffering an elbow injury his freshman season. Mahoney did play 15 games for the Gamecocks in the field, belting a pair of home runs with four RBI. As a freshman, Mahoney was 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.

Gamecocks ranked

The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll.

Carolina also is ranked 28th in the NCBWA preseason poll and 47th in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

Up next

The Gamecocks continue their homestand to start the 2023 season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 as Carolina hosts Winthrop. First pitch is at 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.