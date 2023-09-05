South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer knows it will be a challenge when the Gamecocks welcome Furman to Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night.

“This is not a take a breath week, this is a hell of a football team coming in this weekend,” Beamer said during his weekly meeting with the media Tuesday. “That’s not just coach speak.”

Beamer ran through the Paladins resume: Winners of eight of their last nine games, 18 returning starters, ranked sixth in the nation in FCS, led the nation in takeaways last season with 29 and led the nation in blocked kicks.

“These guys went to Clemson (last year) and outgained them offensively,” Beamer said. “They rushed for over 100 yards (against Clemson) and held them to just seven points in the second half. They won’t be wide-eyed coming in here, they are a really good team and we have to play well.”

South Carolina opened the season Saturday in Charlotte with a 31-17 loss to North Carolina.

“It’s disappointing,” Beamer said. “But, we didn’t run the ball well enough, didn’t stop the run, get sacked nine times, don’t record any sacks (on defense) and have three trips to the red zone and only come away with three points…it’s hard to overcome.”

Despite the sacks, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 353 yards against the Tar Heels.

“You find out a lot about your team in that first game,” Beamer said. “I learned a lot, and I’m excited about this team. We have to get better, and that started Sunday, but we’ll get the (offensive line) cleaned up and continue to get better.”

Beamer said Tuesday’s practice was “spirited” and left him confident in what the Gamecocks can still accomplish.

“Nobody is more upset about the way we played Saturday than the people in this building,” Beamer said. “The coaches and players put a lot into that first game, but the guys are excited to be back preparing for our home opener against Furman.”

This week’s depth chart features uncertainty at both tackle positions after the loss of Cason Henry against North Carolina. Beamer said Henry would be out this week while Markee Anderson is listed as doubtful. Former Calhoun County standout Tyshawn Wannamaker is listed as a possible candidate at right tackle along with Jakai Moore.

“Cason’s injury forces you to change things with personnel,” Beamer said. “It’s tough to build continuity across the five, schematically we have to make adjustments. (North Carolina) has a great defensive line, and we didn’t play great technique-wise or fundamentally. There were a lot of things we could have done better, and we had some mental errors.”

While many critics are taking the opportunity to use the offensive line as a whipping boy, Beamer said he still has confidence in what they can become.

“I know (the offensive line) is an easy target to criticize, so get your shots in now,” Beamer said. “Faith in the offensive line is high, I thought they were good (Tuesday) and I thought the whole team came out with a good temperament. Confidence is high, we have good players we just have a lot of new faces and it’s those five guys who have to come together and gel. It doesn’t just happen, especially with injuries.”

In other injury news, it was announced that linebacker Mo Kaba will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury Saturday against North Carolina.

Listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game with Furman are David Spaulding, Jatius Geer and Nick Emamanwori.