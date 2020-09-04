USC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Staley supports advancement of Blacks in sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley voiced her support today for the Advancement of Blacks in Sports, a newly formed non-profit organization with a mission to connect and inspire people to boldly advocate for racial, social and economic justice for Blacks in sports. ABIS words to foster a culture of equity and inclusion in all aspects of sports.

"The game of basketball has given me the world, and I respect it enough to know that I need to give back, if not to the world, then to those who look like I do," Staley said. "To me, that means recognizing that while we as Black Americans have earned the right through our sweat, skill and fight to be called the best in the world athletically, we have been largely denied the opportunities to show that we are capable of the very same level of excellence off the court or field as well. With that recognition and this organization, I will not be silent about that willful disparity any longer."

Since the tragic death of George Floyd, ABIS founder and basketball grassroots coaching legend, Gary Charles, has meticulously identified and partnered with a unique collaborative team of leading African American professionals in sports, music, law and business to assist in the normalization of equal rights and fair treatment of Black people.