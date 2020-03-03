USC, Staley confident headed into SEC tourney

It was almost immediate. The team starts three freshman and has continued on a upward trajectory much of the season. South Carolina hasn't lost since Thanksgiving Day and carries a program-record 23-game win streak into the postseason.

"A big part of me really knows this team is going to compete, is going to make good plays, is going to make good decisions, is going to defend," Staley said. "It feels good not second-guessing that. That's a little bit different."

South Carolina's youth is balanced by seniors starters in point guard Tyasha Harris and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harris was starting in the backcourt for the 2017 national champs while Herbert Harrigan came off the bench behind A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates.

This time, Herbert Harrigan is front and center. She leads the Gamecocks in scoring at 12.8 points a game and had 20 points to lead then last Sunday when South Carolina wrapped up its second perfect run through the SEC in four years.

Some other things to watch during the SEC Tournament:

If not South Carolina