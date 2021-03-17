USC basketball great Art Whisnant dies

COLUMBIA - Former University of South Carolina men's basketball standout Art Whisnant has passed away; he was 81 years old.

The Gamecock great was a three-time All-ACC selection during his career in the Garnet and Black from 1959-62, and he was selected to the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001 and the State of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

Whisnant was a standout for the Gamecocks during his career from 1959-62. The Icard, North Carolina, native scored 1,505 career points, which ranks 11th in Carolina history, and his 723 career rebounds rank just outside of the top 10. Whisnant earned All-ACC second-team accolades in 1960 and 1961, and he was selected to the First Team as a senior in 1962. Whisnant averaged 19.1 points per game in 79 career outings for the Gamecocks, including a mark of 20.1 points per outing as a senior, and his 880 free throw attempts still rank atop the category in the Carolina record book.

Whisnant was a fifth-round selection in the 1962 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the grandfather of 2020 Master's Champion and 24-time PGA event champion Dustin Johnson. Information on funeral services is pending.

