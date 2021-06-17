USC basketball coaches promoted

Steele was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and was named to the NABC Honors Court during his career before he earned his degree in sport and entertainment management in May 2016. Steele spent two of the most successful seasons in Queens University basketball history as an assistant for the program. On the recruiting trail for the Lions, Steele signed Justin Thomas, the highest ranked recruit in Queens history, despite multiple Division I offers for the three-star guard. In 2019-2020, the Royals posted a 24-7 record, winning 10 of their final 11 games, and Queens finished in the top 25 in both major national polls (NCAA D-II) for the fifth-straight season. During the 2018-2019 campaign, Queens went 31-5, won the South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship by five games and repeated as Southeast Regional champions to advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.