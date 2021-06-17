USC basketball coaches promoted

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday afternoon that Chuck Martin has been promoted to associate head coach, and Brian Steele, a three-year letterwinner for Martin and the Gamecocks, has been promoted to assistant coach following the departure of Bruce Shingler to Maryland.
Chuck Martin has had a successful career on the sidelines in the college ranks, with over 20 years of experience at the Division I level. Martin was the head coach at Marist for five seasons (2008-13), and has been an assistant coach at Indiana (2014-17) and Memphis (2006-08), in addition to stops at Manhattan, UMass, Drexel and St. John's.
While at Indiana, Martin helped the Hoosiers to three postseason appearances, including two NCAA Tournament berths, as well as the 2016 Big Ten title. During his time at Memphis, Martin saw the Tigers post a 71-6 record behind the play of standouts Derrick Rose, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Joey Dorsey. Memphis became the first Conference USA squad to finish undefeated in the regular season and conference tournament in 2008, before advancing to the NCAA Championship later that season.
Steele, a Greenville native, was a three-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks on the hardwood (2012-15), where he saw action in 50 career games in the Garnet and Black, with four starts. After knee injuries dotted his first three seasons on the court, Steele opted to serve as a student assistant coach during the 2015-16 campaign. He did the same during the historic 2016-17 season that saw Carolina reach the Final Four, and then was a graduate assistant manager the following year.
Steele was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and was named to the NABC Honors Court during his career before he earned his degree in sport and entertainment management in May 2016. Steele spent two of the most successful seasons in Queens University basketball history as an assistant for the program. On the recruiting trail for the Lions, Steele signed Justin Thomas, the highest ranked recruit in Queens history, despite multiple Division I offers for the three-star guard. In 2019-2020, the Royals posted a 24-7 record, winning 10 of their final 11 games, and Queens finished in the top 25 in both major national polls (NCAA D-II) for the fifth-straight season. During the 2018-2019 campaign, Queens went 31-5, won the South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship by five games and repeated as Southeast Regional champions to advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.