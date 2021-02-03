South Carolina pounds No. 22 Florida in paint, wins 72-66

Florida was playing its first game as a ranked team in more than 14 months. The Gators snuck into the Top 25 after winning four in a row, including victories against No. 6 Tennessee and at No. 11 West Virginia.

But they looked nothing like the same team against Martin's tough and scrappy bunch that has dealt with COVID-19 issues much of the season.

"Every one hurts. This one hurts more because I feel like we laid down," said guard Tre Mann, who led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds. "They came out and punched us in the mouth. We just laid down. So yeah, this one hurt a lot."

Mann wasn't done ripping his team's effort, which came hours after Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was ruled out for the season nearly two months after he collapsed on the court at Florida State. The Gators revamped their offense without the SEC's preseason player of the year and had finally started to find their footing.

"It's been tough for us this year. Every time we get a little bit of success, we tend to come out and play bad and lose focus," Mann said. "I feel like that's what happened again tonight. We just weren't focused. They came out hungry and they just punked us."