No. 1 Gamecocks down Miss. State, win SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina completed its sweep of the SEC with a 76-62 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament final.
South Carolina looked like the fresher team right from the opening tip. Mississippi State played a tough game Saturday night, and didn’t leave the arena until after 10 p.m. South Carolina, on the other hand, had two easy games and got to rest its starters for most of the second half of each. Right from the start, South Carolina tried to push the tempo, running after every shot, make or miss.
An 8-0 run in the first quarter put South Carolina up by 10. They steadily increased it during the second quarter by constantly attacking the rim on offense and protecting it on defense. The result was, even with Tyasha Harris sitting the last six minutes with two fouls, an 18-point halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
All season long, and really throughout Vic Schaefer’s tenure at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have made big second-half runs their calling card. It happened just a day earlier, when a 12-point first quarter deficit turned into an 18-point win.
But on Sunday the third quarter belonged to the Gamecocks. A 14-2 run turned the game into a blowout, and was a clinic in everything that made this Gamecocks team great. There were steals and blocked shots, there were jumpers and layups, and there were transition baskets. So, so many transition baskets. On one play, Aliyah Boston forced a miss, grabbed a rebound, and with just one dribble, all five Gamecocks touched the ball in just seven seconds, ending with a layup by Brea Beal.
Beal was a stud for South Carolina, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, plus three blocks. She helped hold Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson to just nine points on 4-12 shooting, and contributed her first career double-double.