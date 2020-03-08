No. 1 Gamecocks down Miss. State, win SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina completed its sweep of the SEC with a 76-62 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament final.

South Carolina looked like the fresher team right from the opening tip. Mississippi State played a tough game Saturday night, and didn’t leave the arena until after 10 p.m. South Carolina, on the other hand, had two easy games and got to rest its starters for most of the second half of each. Right from the start, South Carolina tried to push the tempo, running after every shot, make or miss.

An 8-0 run in the first quarter put South Carolina up by 10. They steadily increased it during the second quarter by constantly attacking the rim on offense and protecting it on defense. The result was, even with Tyasha Harris sitting the last six minutes with two fouls, an 18-point halftime lead.

All season long, and really throughout Vic Schaefer’s tenure at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have made big second-half runs their calling card. It happened just a day earlier, when a 12-point first quarter deficit turned into an 18-point win.