No. 11 Alabama holds off Gamecocks 81-78

Alabama, which fell behind by 22 points to Missouri before losing 68-65, trailed South Carolina 16-5 with less than five minutes elapsed.

That's when the long-range shooting of Petty and Joshua Primo got Alabama back in contention. Primo, a 6-foot-6 freshman, had totaled seven points combined in his last three games with only one 3-pointer. This time, he hit three of his team's six 3s in the first 20 minutes and had 10 points at the break.

Quinerly finished with 13 points for the Tide while Petty added eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Alabama freshman Juwan Gary, who is from Columbia, landed hard on his left shoulder early in the half and went to the locker room. He did not return to the court.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have shown grit and depth while building a sizeable lead in the SEC. They will be difficult for chasers Missouri and Tennessee, both with six league wins, to run down with only six games left. Alabama won its last regular-season title in 2002.

South Carolina: Point guard Seventh Woods ran into foul trouble in both halves, and without the North Carolina transfer's steady hand, South Carolina struggled to find open shots.

UP NEXT