Henderson picked 20th in 2022 WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA - South Carolina women's basketball senior Destanni Henderson was the 20th overall pick by the Indiana Fever the 2022 WNBA Draft tonight in New York City. She is the Gamecocks' ninth pick of the Dawn Staley era and the 13th selection in program history.

Henderson capped her career in the Garnet and Black with a career-best 26 points and lock-down defense against No. 5/6 UConn in the National Championship game, helping the Gamecocks to their second national title in the last five NCAA Tournaments. Her 12.8 points per game in the NCAA Tournament helped her to All-Tournament honors both at the Final Four and the Greensboro Regional. Henderson's effort all season - 11.5 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting and 3.9 assists per game - put her on the national stage where she picked up All-America honors for the first time in her career, making the USBWA third team and honorable mention status from AP and WBCA.

For her career, Henderson's 157 made 3-pointers ranks eighth in program history, and her career .379 3-point field goal percentage comes in fourth in the school record book. She joined the 1,000-point club earlier this season and closed her career at 1,220 points to rank 24th in Gamecock women's basketball history, despite starting just two seasons. The point guard is also ninth in the South Carolina record books with 423 career assists, including 224 in career SEC games, which is third in program history. Her 1.61 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks third in the Gamecock record book.

In Henderson's four seasons on the roster, South Carolina played in two NCAA Final Fours, including the 2022 National Championship, claimed two SEC Regular-Season Championships, picked up two SEC Tournament titles and twice finished ranked No. 1 in both national polls.

In program history, 13 Gamecocks now have been selected in the WNBA Draft, including nine in the Dawn Staley era. The most recent draftees came in 2020 with Mikiah Herbert Harrigan selected sixth by the Minnesota Lynx and Tyasha Harris picked seventh by the Dallas Wings. A'ja Wilson was the first Gamecock taken No. 1 overall when the Las Vegas Aces picked her at the top of the 2018 draft.

