Gamecocks, UConn atop AP poll

After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted up to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

The veteran Hoosiers had their best ranking ever at No. 8 in the preseason Top 25 and then had a week that included a rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, 88-67. Indiana returned all five starters from last season's team that went to the Elite Eight and had its sixth consecutive 20-win season.

"I'd like to think the the band's back together," coach Teri Moren said. "This team has a tremendous chemistry and plays well together. There's something to be said for experience as they have a really good feel for one and another."

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving 25 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks had an impressive nine-point win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip off the season.

The Gamecocks were followed by UConn, which garnered the other five No. 1 votes, and Maryland.

All five of the top teams will head to the Bahamas over the next two weeks to play in two tournaments. There is the potential for a 1-2 matchup between the Gamecocks and Huskies if both teams win their first two games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.