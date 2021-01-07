 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus causes Gamecock women to pause season
0 comments
editor's pick
CAROLINA WOMEN

Coronavirus causes Gamecock women to pause season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
USC women's basketball

The Gamecocks' Thursday game with Georgia was postponed.

 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS

COLUMBIA — Following the results of Wednesday's COVID-19 testing, South Carolina women's basketball has paused all team activities until further test results are received.

As a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Thursday's game against Georgia has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

At this time, no makeup date has been determined, but tickets for the Jan. 7 Georgia game will be honored on the makeup date for the matchup. South Carolina women's basketball season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

The No. 5/4 Gamecocks are next scheduled to play at #10/8 Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 10.

For all women's basketball updates, continue to check back with GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWBB).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Columnist Brantley Strickland talks about Carolina hiring Beamer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News