CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dawn Staley named AP women's coach of the year
0 comments
editor's pick alert
CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dawn Staley named AP women's coach of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP Women's Coach of the Year Basketball

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley participates in the school anthem after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in Columbia, S.C. The veteran Gamecocks coach was announced as The Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year Monday, March 23, 2020. 

 AP FILE

Boston, Harris earn USBWA All-America honors

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston and senior Tyasha Harris earned spots on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America Second and Third teams, respectively. It is the second organization to recognize the pair for their roles in the Gamecocks' success this season.

The SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston had 13 double-doubles, including seven against ranked opponents. Averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season, she routinely lifted her game in the big moments to average a double-double against SEC teams (13.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (13.0 ppg, 10.9 rpg). Boston is also a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors and on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

Harris picked up All-SEC First-Team honors and a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team after guiding the Gamecocks to the second SEC Regular-Season Championship and third SEC Tournament crown of her career. Her steady leadership included a career-high 12.0 points per game, an SEC-best 5.7 assists per game, which ranked 12th in the country this season, and the nation's 10th-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.78. Harris claimed The Dawn Staley Award this season and is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award and the Naismith Trophy.

No. 1 South Carolina finished its season on a school-record 26-game win streak, going 32-1.

Dawn Staley helped guide South Carolina to No. 1 and has now earned coach of the year honors from The Associated Press for the first time.

The veteran Gamecocks coach received 20 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week.

"It's a great feeling. It's cliche as I represent the best team in the country and our coaching staff and our support staff. Our trainers and everybody. It's great," she said. "It's something that we haven't been able to celebrate, but we will celebrate it together at a later time."

Northwestern coach Joe McKeown was second with five votes in balloting released Monday. Oregon's Kelly Graves garnered four ballots and North Carolina State's Wes Moore received one.

CAROLINA WOMEN: Tyasha Harris wins the Dawn Staley Award

South Carolina finished the season 32-1, winning the SEC season and tournament championships. The Gamecocks won their final 26 games and were No 1 in the AP poll for the final 10 weeks of the season.

Staley became the second African-American coach to win the AP award, joining Carolyn Peck, who was honored in 1999 when she coached Purdue. The two have long been connected; Peck gave Staley a piece of the NCAA championship net she won that season.

Staley brought that story to light when South Carolina won the NCAA title in 2017. She thought the Gamecocks would have had a good chance to win the title again this season had the NCAA Tournament not been canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Two Gamecocks earn AP All-American honors

"I would have liked to continue to face the challenges in the NCAA Tournament," she said.

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was honored Monday as the AP women's basketball player of the year. The Ducks' guard was a unanimous choice, only the second time that has happened since the award was first given in 1995.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News