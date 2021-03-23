CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks clip Oregon State

"We would have been in trouble because she could have erased the lead that we had with just her production," Staley said.

South Carolina made just 1 of 15 3-pointers, but was able to control the game by outscoring the Beavers 34-24 inside and winning big on the boards.

The Gamecocks used a big run to break a tie and lead by 12 at halftime. Boston scored the first four points in that span and Laeticia Amihere added six points as South Carolina took advantage of six turnovers.

"We just keep pushing," Boston said. "We never stop attacking, no matter who it is."

Oregon State managed just five points on 2-of-12 shooting and had seven turnovers in the second quarter.

"They were disruptive all day, closed gaps really quickly defensively," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. "During a key stretch of that second quarter (they) turned us over, turned it into quick points at the other end, which is obviously a staple and a hallmark of what they do. It's when they're at their best."

The Gamecocks continued to pile on to start the second half, outscoring Oregon State 13-3 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third to make it 43-21.