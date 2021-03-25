CAROLINA WOMEN: Boston named national player of year

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston picked up her first National Player of the Year award as The Athletic bestowed that title to her on Thursday.

She was the unanimous Freshman of the Year last season and is a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year as well as appearing on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

A finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, Boston was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team for the second time in as many seasons. Among the nation's top 20 in blocks per game (2.7, 17th), rebounds per game (11.7, 13th) and offensive rebounds per game (4.1, 17th), Boston is sixth in the nation with 16 double-doubles through 28 games this season.

She has pulled in double-digit rebounds in 22 times this season to average a double-double on the season. In 13 games against ranked opponents, she leads the Gamecocks in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.8 rpg). Her 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament led the Gamecocks to their second-straight title and garnered Tournament MVP honors.