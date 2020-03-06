CAROLINA WOMEN: Bench energy fuels dominant victory

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points, only two of them coming in the final two quarters.

South Carolina had a new mission this week - getting its young team ready for postseason. Coach Dawn Staley was concerned about her newcomers handling a five-day layoff before a three-games-in-three days tournament gauntlet.

And South Carolina struggled at times early to find its consistency.

The Bulldogs had a chance to go in front, trailing 16-15, in the first quarter's final minute when South Carolina ran off seven points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs fell apart whenever South Carolina turned up the pressure. They had 12 turnovers in the game's first 11 minutes, including five in a row as the Gamecocks built a double-digit lead. Both losses to South Carolina this season came by 30-plus points.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were boosted by their seniors, who know a thing or two about celebrating titles. The pair have combined for two regular-season SEC titles, two SEC tournament titles and the 2017 national crown.

GAMECHANGER