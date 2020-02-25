CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin wants defensive improvement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The biggest problem is not being able to contain the team’s starting guards and it’s having a ripple effect across the entirety of the defense.

Against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs’ three starting guards combined for 43 of the 79 points while LSU’s three guards had 34 points.

Those guards were good and still are good, but it was a tough defensive assignment the Gamecocks drew and couldn’t answer the bell.

The fix, thankfully for a South Carolina team needing a quick remedy quick to maintain bubble aspirations, is an easy one.

The Gamecocks (16-11, 8-6 SEC) need to guard before the ball gets to a player and deny the opportunity for an offense to get into a flow with really good players.

“You can’t be in react mode when you play those guys. You have to be engaged and you have to be aggressive before they cut and you have to have your responsibilities in place before you catch,” Martin said. “Once they catch, you’re not taking them away you’re just going to make it difficult for them.”

They’ll have to fix it in a hurry not only for tournament hopes but because one of the best players in the SEC is coming to Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Anthony Edwards for Georgia is the NBA’s top prospect, projected to go No. 1 overall this summer. The Gamecocks already played him and held him to 16 points on 4-for-13 shooting, but that will be harder to do another time.

