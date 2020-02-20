CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin says, ‘Our defense let us down'

Frank Martin is a defensive-minded guy, and looking at the numbers, the Gamecocks are arguably the best defensive team in the SEC since league play started.

But Wednesday night it was that end of the court that doomed South Carolina to the tune of a 79-76 loss to Mississippi State on the road.

“Defensively we scrapped. We’re not going to give in; players don’t give in and get out of the way. Our fundamentals with the way we tried to play were just not good. The guards were not good,” Martin said. “Our defense let us down. We turned it over too much and our defense didn’t help us much.”

The Gamecocks gave up 79 points, the most since allowing 84 against Ole Miss, and couldn’t stop Mississippi State’s guards at all, allowing the Bulldogs to shoot 50 percent from the field and a whopping 42 percent (5-for-12) from three.

State also had 28 points in the paint, almost a direct result of the Gamecock guards not being able to keep their men in front of them.

The Bulldogs’ starting guards—Nick Weatherspoon and D.J. Stewart Jr.—combined for 34 points on 10-for-27 shooting and it was hard to keep them out of the paint. State outshot South Carolina from the free throw line 36 to 19.