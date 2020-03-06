CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Maik Kotsar finishing strong

From there Kotsar took a visit to watch a game, one South Carolina ultimately lost and Kotsar got the first glimpse of likely many fiery Martin moments.

“When I visited it was the senior game against Georgia. It was that 25-win season when we didn’t get to the tournament,” Kotsar said. “So that loss probably cost us the tournament. I’m saying Frank was pissed. Whenever the team got to the locker room and he was talking, that was like the first glimpse. But yeah, that was the one story that’s memorable for me.”

He’d commit soon after and since his arrival, the Gamecocks have won 77 games, finished top four in the SEC at least twice (there’s a chance to do it again this year) and been on the biggest stage the program’s ever seen in the Final Four.

It hasn’t all been sunshine and roses, but what Kotsar’s been able to do as a senior is nothing short of impressive.

“It’s been tremendous. I mean tremendous,” Clark said. “I think a lot of that is credited to coach (Martin). I think coach means a lot to Maik. I think wanting to please him and live up to what Frank believes he can be.”