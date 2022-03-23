CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Long to-do list for Paris with Gamecocks

South Carolina has its new coach, and now that it’s nearing an official announcement, it’s time for Lamont Paris to get started on what’s always a long to-do list.

South Carolina’s Board of Trustees still needs to approve the contract, but the all-important thing is getting his staff together and setting up his recruiting board.

He’ll also need to make a decision on the roster and begin constructing one he thinks can compete in year one.

The staff

The staff for Paris, who is taking his first high-major head coaching job, will certainly be integral.

It remains to be seen how many of his staff — both on-court and support — will follow him to Columbia from UT-Chattanooga. Paris also needs to decide what his support staff will look like and how it will be structured.

Under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks had three support staff members outside of the typical director of basketball operations and strength coach.

There was a person in charge of student-athlete development, a video coordinator and a special assistant to the head coach who also served as the program’s on-campus recruiting director.

Paris at Chattanooga only had one support staff member outside of his operations guy and strength coach. It was an assistant to the head coach.

South Carolina should obviously have more resources to bring support staff members on board.

The Gamecocks should be able to allow Paris to build his ideal support staff structure.

Then comes Paris’ on-court staff. No announcements have come about potential staff members following him to Columbia. But Paris certainly could reward his assistants with a promotion and a chance to coach in the SEC.

Recruiting in the state is vital and it’ll be important to get someone on staff who understands the ins and outs of it. It’d be an added plus as well to get someone who understands high-major SEC recruiting.

Paris has experience recruiting in the Big 10. He hasn’t dipped into the Southeast much during his time other than at UT-Chattanooga.

Getting a staff member who understands high-major recruiting in the state and in the Southeast could be beneficial as well.

Roster

Next comes his task of building a roster.

The Gamecocks haven’t had any attrition from this year’s roster yet. But it’s obviously expected in any program after a season and even more so at times during coaching turnover.

It’d be naïve to expect South Carolina to not have any departures given the circumstances. That means Paris will have to likely dip into the portal to build out the roster.

Finding a veteran point guard will certainly be one of the top priorities for Paris along with more consistent shooting. Retaining some of the team’s best young players, which includes all-freshman team member Devin Carter, will be important as well.

South Carolina has a few players — Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson, Keyshawn Bryant — still deciding what’s next.

Figuring out what he has and how he wants to use it will be vital. It will give the Gamecocks their next steps in roster building.

Recruiting

The old cliché is it’s the lifeblood of a program. Over the last half-decade, the Gamecocks haven’t had enough recruiting wins to build out a tournament-level roster.

South Carolina has a few elite-level recruits from the state over the next three classes — Julian Phillips and GG Jackson most notably — and it’ll be important for Paris and his staff to try and build inroads there.

He’ll also need to keep on board the Gamecocks’ two signees in top 150 player Zachary Davis and wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford.

But, ultimately, it doesn’t matter where the players are from as long as they’re good enough to win. Paris will need to leverage connections in the Midwest and in his staff members’ recruiting footprint to bring recruits to Columbia.

It will be important to find a few players in the 2022 class while also having some success in the transfer portal, which he did at Chattanooga.

Ultimately, Paris isn’t inheriting a program in the dumps similar to what Frank Martin got a decade ago.

South Carolina finished below .500 once in the five years after the Final Four, averaging 15 wins a season and 8.2 in the SEC. Taking out the dismal COVID season, the Gamecocks averaged 17.3 wins and 9.3 in the league.

It’s a roster lacking depth but not completely devoid of talent. Retaining some of it and bringing in more of it — whether high school or portal players — will be key.

