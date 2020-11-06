CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks to begin Dec. 29 against Wildcats

COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference released Friday its men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 campaign, which for the Gamecocks, is set to begin on Dec. 29 at Kentucky.

South Carolina was approved to host fans at Colonial Life Arena this season with a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 available seats per game, with ticket pods in groupings of two, four and six seats with approximately six feet of distance between pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times and in all areas of the arena, and patrons will also be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

After opening league play versus the Wildcats, the Gamecocks begin the new year when Texas A&M visits Colonial Life Arena (Wed., Jan. 6), before the Gamecocks head to Ole Miss for a Saturday matchup on Jan. 9. Carolina will host Tennessee (Tue., Jan. 12), before a pair of road matchups at LSU (Sat., Jan. 16) and Missouri (Tue., Jan. 19).